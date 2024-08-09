Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $525.00

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.06), with a volume of 1246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,182 ($15.11).

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,219.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,072.64. The firm has a market cap of £50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Featured Stories

