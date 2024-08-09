Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

DVN traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 8,816,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,643. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

