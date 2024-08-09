Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

