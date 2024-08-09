DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.250-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-10.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

DaVita stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $140.35. 234,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,518. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.08.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 70.82%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

