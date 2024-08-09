DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $5,589.71 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03483607 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,066.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

