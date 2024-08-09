Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. TD Cowen downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

