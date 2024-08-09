DA Davidson Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $28.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 244.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

