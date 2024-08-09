DA Davidson Raises Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Price Target to $65.00

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.62% from the stock’s current price.

DBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE DBD traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $38.32. 72,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,136. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,557.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,849,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

