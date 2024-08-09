DA Davidson Cuts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $460.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $470.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.94.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

