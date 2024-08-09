D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $185.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

