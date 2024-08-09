Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $52.00. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 62,748 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,177,236. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

