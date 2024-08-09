CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.40.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,532. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

