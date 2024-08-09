CX Institutional Takes Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $5,236,119 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

