CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in FMC were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in FMC by 62.8% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in FMC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 343,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

