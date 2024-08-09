CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CX Institutional grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in LKQ were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,665. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

