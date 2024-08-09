CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.22. 122,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

