CX Institutional Makes New $343,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Medpace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $386.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,285. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.82.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

