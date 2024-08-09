CX Institutional Makes New $233,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 222,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $276.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

