CX Institutional Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,458. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

