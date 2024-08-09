CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 156.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.57. 38,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $211.16.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

