CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AES were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 184,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 174,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 381,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,506. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

