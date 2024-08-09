CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,102,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.91. 300,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.