CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 104,030 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. 522,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,338,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

