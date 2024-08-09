Cwm LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.88. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

