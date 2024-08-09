Cwm LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Wolfspeed worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of WOLF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,252. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

