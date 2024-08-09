Cwm LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 433,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 542,915 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

