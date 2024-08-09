Cwm LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,595,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.
Agilent Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:A traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,172. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies
In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
