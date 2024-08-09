Cwm LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,595,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,172. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.