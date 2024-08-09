Cwm LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.51. 48,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

