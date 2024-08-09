Cwm LLC Buys 207 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.99. The company had a trading volume of 128,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,776. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $182.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

