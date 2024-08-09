Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 204,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

