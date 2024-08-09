Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 673,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 135,684 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Up 9.1 %
Trade Desk stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 4,841,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,786. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
