Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 673,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 135,684 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 9.1 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 4,841,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,786. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

