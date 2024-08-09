Cwm LLC Acquires 5,118 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 124,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,780,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

