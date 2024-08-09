CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI remained flat at $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,102. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CURI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,757.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 575,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,757.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,600 shares of company stock worth $97,252 and have sold 144,421 shares worth $155,195. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.