Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Cummins alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $297.08 on Monday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.