CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

