Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,634 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

