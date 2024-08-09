Csenge Advisory Group Takes $501,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 321.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,765 shares. The stock has a market cap of $430.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

