Csenge Advisory Group Takes $209,000 Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of FDRR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $544.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.