Csenge Advisory Group Takes $1.09 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 1,155,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

