Csenge Advisory Group Sells 611 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

TM traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,876. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.