Csenge Advisory Group Sells 441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,154,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

