Csenge Advisory Group Sells 303 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,833. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

