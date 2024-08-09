Csenge Advisory Group Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

