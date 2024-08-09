Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,820 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 3,039,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,358. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

