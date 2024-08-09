Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE BABA traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. 13,980,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,684,959. The stock has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $101.84.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

