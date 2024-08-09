Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 2,994 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,395,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. 1,584,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,124. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

