Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 149 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.53. 283,824 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

