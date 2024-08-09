Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $722,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.62 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

