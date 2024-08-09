Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,890 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,378,000 after acquiring an additional 234,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,317 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

