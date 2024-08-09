Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,472. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

